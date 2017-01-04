74. The Estancia Club

Tom Fazio (1995)/Tom Fazio (R. 2007)/Kevin Sutherland (R. 2010-2012)

Our Best New Private Course of 1996 was Tom Fazio's initial entry into the Scottsdale scene. Positioned beneath the north slopes of Pinnacle Peak and routed to provide a variety of uphill and downhill shots and a change of direction on almost every hole, Estancia is an Easterner's version of rock-and-cactus architecture, with wide turf corridors, few desert carries and greens wilder than most. Former Fazio design associate Kevin Sutherland (no relation to the PGA Tour player of the same name) has made slight design adjustments in recent years.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1999. Highest ranking: No. 61, 2013-2014. Previous ranking: No. 70

Panelist comments:

“An absolutely beautiful Tom Fazio course spread out over 640 acres in Scottsdale. Breathtaking views almost distract the player from the difficult shots required to score well at this course. Use of the natural rock formations add to the ambience. A magnificent club house adds to the over-all wonderful golf experience.”

“One of the best conditioned courses I've played in years. This embodies our conditioning definition: firm and fast fairways with firm yet receptive greens.”

“I like the way the 1st and 10th tees line up and proximity to clubhouse and practice facility.Elevated tee boxes provide marvelous views of the surrounding Scottsdale area within Pinnacle Peak. Tom Fazio wonderfully incorporates the natural features of the desert terrain. ”

“An upper echelon of attention to detail all around. They have a piece of paper that they give to you with how high the grass is growing around the course. Crazy!”

“One of the standouts in the Scottsdale area. Lots of fun and beautiful sights on the course, just not quite tough enough, or possessing enough charm, to get to the top level.”

Pinterest Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club Hole No. 5

Pinterest Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club Hole No. 6

Pinterest Hole No. 11

Pinterest Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club Hole No. 12