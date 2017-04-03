AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Honorary starters Gary Player attends the ceremonial tee off to start the first round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Masters

Get goosebumps watching Gary Player stroll down Magnolia Lane at the 2017 Masters

an hour ago
HUMBLE, TX - APRIL 02: Russell Henley hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on April 2, 2017 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

Take it back like Russell Henley

2 hours ago
ContendersThumbs.jpg
The Masters

The essential Masters contenders flowchart

4 hours ago
The Masters4 hours ago

The essential Masters contenders flowchart

By
ContendersThumbs.jpg
Getty Images

The Masters, in all its flower-loving, cheese-worshipping glory, is upon us, and with it comes the ultimate question: Who do you want to take home the green jacket? For many a majors-only golf fan, this has been a sticky proposition in the [gulp] post-Tiger era. Rory blew it, DJ is still trying, and Spieth just missed the back-to-back, but with a full field of new names and capital-N Narratives all begging to slip into that 42 extra-long come Sunday, the decision is about as stressful as a four-footer for par. Thankfully, we’re here to help in the only way we know how: With bright colors and pretty pictures. So without further ado, we present The Loop’s Masterful Masters Contender Flow Chart—your handy, dandy guide to shouting at the TV all weekend long.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The Loop2016 PGA Championship: Friday Birdies & Bogeys
    The LoopMasters odds: Our 7 favorite prop bets for the 2017…
    The LoopStyle notes from Round Two at The Masters