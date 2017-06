We do get a little tired of trick-shot videos. Not that they lack style or sizzle, but there's only so many clips one can see of any recreation -- be it basketball dunks, baseball home runs, soccer goals -- before the viewer becomes numb.

This, however, is an aberration. And not in a good way.

Warning: the final seconds of this video will get your blood boiling:

We all have that one friend who's kind of a tool. Even in that vein...screw this guy.

