The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)

Chestnut Hill, Mass. / 7,350 yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.1838
2017-16-The-Country-Club-hole-10.jpg
LC Lambrecht

16. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)

Willie Campbell (9 1895)/Nipper Campbell (A.9 1902)/Geoffrey Cornish & William Robinson (R. 1969)/Rees Jones (R. 1986)/Gil Hanse (R. 2011)

The Country Club's 18 holes that were the scene of the 1963 and 1988 U.S. Opens is not the 18 holes ranked by Golf Digest. Those events were played on a composite course, utilizing a few holes from the club's third Primrose nine. We rank the Clyde & Squirrel combination, clearly good enough to be one of the top courses in the world. Gil Hanse performed some course restoration prior to the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1966 and since 1969. Highest ranking: No. 10, 1985-86. Previous ranking: No. 19

Panelist comments:
“I watched the 1988 Open and the 1999 Ryder Cup at The Country Club, and TV did not do that course justice. This place feels like the Scottish Highlands -- with the rock out-croppings, rugged and dangerous-looking bunkering, and small, pear-sized greens, it certainly doesn’t feel like you’re in the middle of Boston.”

“Any American golfer will appreciate walking past Francis Ouimet’s house, and the depths of other history seen at The Country Club. This is an American treasure that is tough to beat for atmosphere.”

“New changes before the 2013 U.S. Amateur included revamping bunkers, tree removal and opening up vistas, including new tees on Nos. 1, 5, 10, 13, 15 on main course. A variety of these updates gave the course some added bite to be a good modern test.”

LC Lambrecht

Hole No. 3

LC Lambrecht

Hole No. 10

LC Lambrecht

Hole No. 13

LC Lambrecht

Hole No. 14

Photo by Stephen Szulrej

Hole No. 18

