The clubs used by Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters at the 2017 Masters

For the first time since 1973 there is a four-way tie atop the leader board at the halfway mark of the Masters, with Charley Hoffman, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters sharing the lead. Here is what is in the bag of each of the co-leaders (for Hoffman's, which we did yesterday, click here) as they all head into the weekend in search of their first major championship of their careers.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has an interesting bag, with a Scotty Cameron by Titleist putter he first put in play at the 2014 Northern Trust Open, a driver with a shorter driver shaft he first used this year at the Honda Classic and a 5-wood with rails on the sole. All pale in comparison to his 60-degree wedge, though. The Cobra King V-Grind needed a bit of extra attention to get it to his liking. Since Fowler plays wedges that are one-half inch shorter than standard, additional weight needed to be added. Cobra techs did that via a bead weld that is clearly visible on the back of the club. The process is delicate due to the high heat and it might not look the cleanest, but it definitely has an old-school cool factor to it.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Cobra King F7+ (Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Cobra Fly-Z+, 13 degrees

5-wood: Cobra King F6 Baffler, 18 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB

Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 prototype

Sergio Garcia

Garcia has an overhauled bag this year, using all of TaylorMade’s latest product line, including the company’s new TP5 ball as well as the new M2 driver and M1 fairway woods. The irons are new as well, but Garcia has stuck with a familiar protocol with them, implementing 30-gram weights in the butt end of the grip to counterbalance them. Garcia had been using lead tape to accomplish that up until the 2010 Valero Texas Open when TaylorMade tour techs discovered the availability of the weight plugs. Garcia counterbalances the clubs to make the swingweight feel lighter.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80X), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 19 degrees

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (54, 58 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Thomas Pieters

Pieters will feel comfortable with his Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges in the heat of competition as he first put them into play at last year’s Ryder Cup. His putter is a Toulon Design by Odyssey San Diego model, a club that leasures 35.5 inches in length and has 3 degrees of loft. With putters, it’s all about the sound for Pieters, who has told Odyssey reps the San Diego delivers that for him.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

Driver: Callaway XR 16 (Mitsubishi Diamana W 60X), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway XR 16, 16 degrees

Irons (2): Callaway Apex UT; (3-9): Callaway Apex Pro 16; (PW): Callaway MD 3 Milled

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Toulon Design by Odyssey San Diego