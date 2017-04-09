The clubs used by Masters 2017 co-leaders Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose

A new arrival to the leader board, Justin Rose, means an opportunity to look inside another bag at the Masters. TaylorMade has to be pumped about the all-TM final pairing of Rose and Sergio Garcia, whose bag we profiled yesterday. Like Garcia, Rose carries 14 of the company’s clubs as well as plays its new TP5 ball. Among the newer clubs in the 2013 U.S. Open champ’s bag are the M2 2107 driver and a trio of Milled Grind wedges. The most interesting club, however, might be the Arc 1 putter—a spaceship-looking mallet that never really got any traction either at retail or on tour. Sunday at the Masters, Rose could care less about that as long as the putts continue to fall.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15 degrees

Irons (3): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (4-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Arc 1