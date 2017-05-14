Si Woo Kim won the Players Championship with some timely putting Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, using his Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009M to near perfection.

Kim only hit eight greens in regulation during the final round yet fired a bogey-free three-under-par 69 to take the title. Kim wielded his Cameron putter to hole birdie putts of 17, 24 and 18 feet on the front nine, the last increasing his lead to two strokes, a margin he maintained for most of the back nine. On Sunday Kim’s strokes gained/putting mark was an impressive 3.864 strokes—leaving no doubt that his putter was the difference-maker.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 2017 (Mitsubishi Tensei Blue TX), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1, 19 degrees

Irons (3-4): TaylorMade P770; (5-9): TaylorMade P750; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009M

