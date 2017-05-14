Winner's Bag38 minutes ago

The clubs Si Woo Kim used to win the Players Championship

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to his birdie on the first green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam GreenwoodPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to his birdie on the first green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim won the Players Championship with some timely putting Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, using his Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009M to near perfection.

Kim only hit eight greens in regulation during the final round yet fired a bogey-free three-under-par 69 to take the title. Kim wielded his Cameron putter to hole birdie putts of 17, 24 and 18 feet on the front nine, the last increasing his lead to two strokes, a margin he maintained for most of the back nine. On Sunday Kim’s strokes gained/putting mark was an impressive 3.864 strokes—leaving no doubt that his putter was the difference-maker.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 2017 (Mitsubishi Tensei Blue TX), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1, 19 degrees

Irons (3-4): TaylorMade P770; (5-9): TaylorMade P750; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009M

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bag - May 3, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - July 13, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - August 16, 2010

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - August 16, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - June 29, 2008

Related
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - August 16, 2010
Golf News & ToursThe Winner's Bag - May 3, 2009
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - August 16, 2009
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection