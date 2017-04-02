Winner's Bagan hour ago

The clubs Russell Henley used to win the Shell Houston Open

Accuracy with split set of Titleist irons led to birdie barrage
HUMBLE, TX - APRIL 02: Russell Henley hits his approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on April 2, 2017 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Russell Henley began his pro career using Nike equipment. That made sense as Henley played at Georgia, which was a Nike school. Now Henley has 14 Titleist clubs in the bag as well as the company’s Pro V1x ball. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is Henley’s penchant for using a split set of irons.

In winning the Shell Houston Open, Henley used a split set of Titleist irons, using a 716 T-MB 3-iron with a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi graphite shaft and the company’s 716 AP2 irons for the 4- through 9-irons. His pitching wedge was a 46-degree Titleist Vokey SM6. Interestingly with his wedges, Henley uses True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 steel shafts in his pitching wedge and gap wedge, while employing Dynamic Gold S400 shafts in his 54- and 58-degree wedge.

In an interview with Golf World in 2013, Henley said, “I’ve played a split set of irons since college. It just makes the long irons easier to hit. They're more forgiving and I can get some height with them and flight them the way I want.”

At the Golf Club of Houston’s Tournament Course that left Henley with a slew of birdie opportunities as he hit 57 of 72 greens in regulation (including 16 of 18 on Sunday, with 10 approaches finishing inside 15 feet) for an 79.2 percent clip. Henley made the most of those opportunities by posting a remarkable 3.129 strokes gained/putting mark.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (Mitsubishi Diamana White 83X), 8.5) degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 15 degrees

Irons (3): Titleist 716 T-MB; (4-9): Titleist 716 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Tour Rat 2 putter

