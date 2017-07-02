The clubs Kyle Stanley used to win the Quicken Loans National

Kyle Stanley won the Quicken Loans National with a nifty up-and-down par save on the first extra hole, but it was his iron play over the last 36 holes that helped get Stanley into overtime in the first place.

A former Nike staff player, Stanley still uses his Nike Vapor Pro Combo irons (with a TaylorMade PSi 4-iron). At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Stanley used those irons to hit 17 and 15 greens, respectively, in rounds three and four, resulting in scores of 67-66. For the week Stanley hit 76.4 percent of his greens to lead the field for the week and solidify his hold as the No. 2-ranked player in the green-in-regulation stat for the season. Here are all of Stanley’s clubs:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: Nike VRS Covert 2.0, 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade PSi; (5-PW): Nike Vapor Pro Combo

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 54 degrees); TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist prototype