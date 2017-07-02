Winner's Bag4 hours ago

The clubs Kyle Stanley used to win the Quicken Loans National

By
STIX at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
JD CubanSTIX at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

Kyle Stanley won the Quicken Loans National with a nifty up-and-down par save on the first extra hole, but it was his iron play over the last 36 holes that helped get Stanley into overtime in the first place.

A former Nike staff player, Stanley still uses his Nike Vapor Pro Combo irons (with a TaylorMade PSi 4-iron). At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Stanley used those irons to hit 17 and 15 greens, respectively, in rounds three and four, resulting in scores of 67-66. For the week Stanley hit 76.4 percent of his greens to lead the field for the week and solidify his hold as the No. 2-ranked player in the green-in-regulation stat for the season. Here are all of Stanley’s clubs:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: Nike VRS Covert 2.0, 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade PSi; (5-PW): Nike Vapor Pro Combo

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 54 degrees); TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist prototype

Phil & Bones pass the torch to Jordan & Greller

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - August 16, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - July 13, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - August 16, 2010

Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bag - May 3, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - September 13, 2010

Related
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - August 16, 2010
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - August 16, 2009
Golf News & ToursThe Winner's Bag - May 3, 2009
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection