The clubs Kevin Kisner used to win the Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Kevin Kisner won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at storied Colonial Country Club with a combination of relatively new and tried-and-true equipment. Among the new is the Callaway Epic hybrid, which has had in play for about a month. Kisner has the adjustable hosel on the 18-degree club set 1 degree strong to bring it to 17 degrees.

It was Kisner’s work with a pair of familiar clubs, however, that help lift him to victory. On a difficult driving course, Kisner’s Great Big Bertha driver produced enough yardage 293-yard average) and accuracy (71.4 percent) to be an asset. Kisner’s driver is unusual in that the production model only has one weight in the sliding track, but Kisner’s has two—one in the center rear and one in the heel to promote a draw bias.

Kisner also used his trusty Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 putter to post a 1.361 strokes gained/putting mark, including making a nervy four-footer at the last. The #7 is a style Kisner has used for some time, preferring its forgiveness and alignment features.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (Aldila NV 2KXV X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Epic, 18 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; (4-9): Callaway Apex Pro Irons; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 2

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (52 degrees); Callaway MD3 Milled (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7