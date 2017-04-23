Winner's Bag5 hours ago

The clubs Kevin Chappell used to win the Valero Texas Open

By
kevin-chappell-valero-texas-open-sunday-2017-early.jpg
Steve Dykes

The Valero Texas Open is known as a tournament where ball-striking is needed, and Kevin Chappell brought that this week as he ended his career drought with his first victory on the PGA Tour by one stroke over Brooks Koepka.

Chappell ended things as he knocked his PXG 0311T lob-wedge approach from 89 yards on the final hole to eight feet and then made the winning birdie putt. However, an equally important blow was struck at the start of the back nine as Chappell staked his approach from 167 yards on the 10th hole to within 15 inches, setting up a tap-in birdie.

For the week Chappell was third in greens in regulation at 72.2 percent. He employs a split set of Nike irons and a trio of PXG wedges.

Ball: Nike RZN Tour Platinum

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 (Aldila NV2KXV), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 19 degrees

Irons (4-6): Nike Vapor Pro Combo; (7-9): Nike MM Prototype; (PW): Nike Engage

Wedges: PXG 0311T (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist T5 MB

Don’t Forget The Good Parts Of Tiger Woods’ 2016-17 Season

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - July 19, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - November 16, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bag - June 22, 2009

Golf News & Tours

PGA Grand Slam of Golf Winners' Bags

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - July 5, 2009

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe Winner's Bag - June 22, 2009
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - July 19, 2009
    Golf News & ToursPGA Grand Slam of Golf Winners' Bags