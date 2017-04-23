The clubs Kevin Chappell used to win the Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open is known as a tournament where ball-striking is needed, and Kevin Chappell brought that this week as he ended his career drought with his first victory on the PGA Tour by one stroke over Brooks Koepka.

Chappell ended things as he knocked his PXG 0311T lob-wedge approach from 89 yards on the final hole to eight feet and then made the winning birdie putt. However, an equally important blow was struck at the start of the back nine as Chappell staked his approach from 167 yards on the 10th hole to within 15 inches, setting up a tap-in birdie.

For the week Chappell was third in greens in regulation at 72.2 percent. He employs a split set of Nike irons and a trio of PXG wedges.

Ball: Nike RZN Tour Platinum

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 (Aldila NV2KXV), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 19 degrees

Irons (4-6): Nike Vapor Pro Combo; (7-9): Nike MM Prototype; (PW): Nike Engage

Wedges: PXG 0311T (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist T5 MB