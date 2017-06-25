Winner's Bag5 hours ago

The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the Travelers Championship

By
Jordan Spieth birdies from a bunker on the 18th during a playoff in the final round of the 2017 Travelers Championship.
Jessica Hill/APJordan Spieth birdies from a bunker on the 18th during a playoff in the final round of the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Jordan Spieth’s second win of the 2016-17 season and 10th of his PGA Tour career came courtesy of his Titleist Vokey SM6 60-degree wedge. Spieth forced overtime with Daniel Berger by hitting a nifty bunker shot on the 72nd hole to within two feet to salvage a par and a final-round 70, leading to a playoff. Spieth, however, did himself one better on the first extra hole.

Related: Jordan Spieth on how to get your A Game back

Playing the 442-yard, par-4 18th, Spieth again found himself in the same greenside bunker, but instead of knocking it close, this time his shot found the bottom of the cup, setting off a raucous celebration. When Berger’s lengthy putt to tie narrowly missed, Spieth—and his wedge—had the win.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (Aldila nv2kxv 70), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2, 21 degrees

Irons: (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-9): Titleist 716 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009

Practice Like Jordan Spieth: Bread Crumb Precision Drill

