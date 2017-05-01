The clubs Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith used to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

It took an extra day and four extra holes but Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith emerged victorious in the newfangled Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Playing Four-Ball the final day and in overtime, the duo fired a final-nine 30 on Sunday with Smith carding five birdies on his own ball to forge the tie. Darkness forced the playoff to be moved to Monday, and on the par-5 18th Smith knocked Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedge to within a couple of feet for the winning birdie.

Of note about Smith’s clubs are the fact he uses a full set (3- through 9-iron) of Titleist’s T-MB iron (shown), a club only available in full sets to the masses via special order. Blixt put his putter, TaylorMade’s Spider Tour Limited, in the bag for the first time at his last event, the RBC Heritage. Here are the full bags of both players.

Jonas Blixt

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Cobra King F6, 14.5 degrees

5-wood: Cobra King F6 Baffler, 18 degrees

Irons (3-6): Mizuno MP 25; (7-PW): Mizuno MP 5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Limited

Cameron Smith

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (UST Mamiya Elements Chrome proto), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3-9): Titleist 716 T-MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009