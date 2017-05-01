Winner's Bags30 minutes ago

The clubs Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith used to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

By
STIX at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
JD Cuban
STIX at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

It took an extra day and four extra holes but Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith emerged victorious in the newfangled Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Playing Four-Ball the final day and in overtime, the duo fired a final-nine 30 on Sunday with Smith carding five birdies on his own ball to forge the tie. Darkness forced the playoff to be moved to Monday, and on the par-5 18th Smith knocked Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedge to within a couple of feet for the winning birdie.

Of note about Smith’s clubs are the fact he uses a full set (3- through 9-iron) of Titleist’s T-MB iron (shown), a club only available in full sets to the masses via special order. Blixt put his putter, TaylorMade’s Spider Tour Limited, in the bag for the first time at his last event, the RBC Heritage. Here are the full bags of both players.

Jonas Blixt

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Cobra King F6, 14.5 degrees

5-wood: Cobra King F6 Baffler, 18 degrees

Irons (3-6): Mizuno MP 25; (7-PW): Mizuno MP 5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Limited

Cameron Smith

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (UST Mamiya Elements Chrome proto), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3-9): Titleist 716 T-MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009

Justin Thomas Crushes a 250 Yard Drive With a Mini Golf Putter

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bags - February 8, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bag - October 12, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winner's Bag - January 18, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - April 26, 2010

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - March 23, 2008

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe Winner's Bag - January 18, 2009
    Golf News & ToursThe Winner's Bags - February 8, 2009
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - April 26, 2010