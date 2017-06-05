Winner's Bag2 hours ago

The clubs Jason Dufner used to win the Memorial Tournament

Jason Dufner watches his second shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2017 Memorial Tournament.
Jason Dufner endured a rough front nine, with three bogeys offsetting three birdies, but sprinted to the finish with four birdies on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club to capture the Memorial Tournament—his first PGA Tour win in more than a year. Dufner's last win came at the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Key to Dufner’s rally was the ability to knock down some flagsticks with his Titleist 716 AP2 irons and Titleist Vokey wedges. In the final round, Dufner hit approaches to 5 feet, 8 feet, 3 feet, 4 feet, 11 feet, 4 feet and 3 feet that led to birdies during a final-round 68 that proved to be enough when a 32-foot par putt dropped on the final hole.

When it comes to his equipment, Dufner takes an analytical approach to getting fit for his clubs. The now five-time tour winner employs notes and calculations based on launch-monitor data, including "normalizing" the numbers to take the elements (wind, temperature, humidity, etc.) out of the equation.

"Looking at the data helps me become comfortable on the course," Dufner told Golf Digest in 2012. "Knowing my equipment is dialed in gives me an edge. … In high school and college, I had no idea what I was doing with equipment. I went by feel, or if it looked good or felt good. Now I prefer data because it tells me what is actually happening. The launch monitor doesn't lie."

For a full rundown of how Dufner approaches the task of getting fit for his clubs and ball, click here.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D2, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway X2 Hot, 15 degrees

7-wood: Titleist 915F, 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 716 AP2

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura 5S

Jason Dufner: Choosing The Right Ball

