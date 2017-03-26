Winner's Bag3 hours ago

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

By
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Dustin Johnson putts on the 6th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Dustin Johnson putts on the 6th hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite a little shakiness on the short ones during his two matches Sunday, Dustin Johnson’s work with his TaylorMade Spider Tour putter at Austin Country Club stood out.

Of course, when you win close to twice as many holes as you lose (43 to 22) in match play and never trail for even a single hole over seven matches, your putter has a lot to do with it. “I’m rolling the putter really well,” Johnson said after his quarterfinal win Saturday. “If I can get them on the green, I feel like I can make them.”

That’s a far cry from Johnson’s attitude when he initially made the change at last year’s BMW Championship. Asked about what his expectations were of the putter after making the change, Johnson simply said, “It couldn’t have been any worse than it was, so I didn’t have any.” That’s changed considerably since that time.

The impetus for Johnson’s switch came from playing several rounds during the FedEx Cup Playoffs with Jason Day. After watching Day hole a number of putts with his red-colored version of the club, Johnson decided to try the model out. Still, using the same putter as Day just didn’t sit right with Johnson.

“I had the same one that Jason was using, it was the red one,” said Johnson at the BMW. “And, I don’t know, for some reason I was putting with it and I was putting good with it and right before we were about to tee off on Thursday I’m like, ‘A.J. [Johnson’s brother Austin, who serves as his caddie], don’t you have the same one in black?’ And he says, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘Go get it.’ ” As for the technology that goes into the club, Johnson could care less. “I don't go into that stuff,” he said. “As long as it goes where I’m looking.”

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 661x Tour Spec 2.0), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 17 degrees

Irons (2): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (3-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Tour

Behind The Scenes With Dustin Johnson

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy's comments on Muirfield 'disrespectful' to members voting in favor of admitting women

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - September 13, 2010

Golf News & Tours

Jon Rahm's 'perfect round' sets up semifinal match with Bill Haas

Golf News & Tours

The clubs D.A. Points used to win in Puerto Rico

Golf News & Tours

Equipment: Theirs Is A Gripping Tale

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursJon Rahm's 'perfect round' sets up semi…
    Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy's comments on Muirfield 'disre…
    Golf News & ToursThe clubs D.A. Points used to win in Puerto Rico