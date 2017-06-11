The clubs Daniel Berger used to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger successfully defended his FedEx St. Jude Classic title by relying on some strong iron play and timely putting to win at TPC Southwind.

For the week Berger ranked 10th in greens in regulation (he was first during his win in 2016), hitting 68.1 percent, but it was ability to hit it closer than most that paid off. Berger ranked seventh in proximity to the hole at 28 feet, 11 inches but did even better on the final nine, hitting it to 16 inches from 150 yards on the 13th hole and to 17 feet, 3 inches on the 15th hole to set up his final two birdies that proved enough for the win.

Berger employs a split set of Callaway irons, using the 2016 version of the Apex in his 3- and 4-irons, an Apex Pro 16 5-iron and MB1 muscleback blade irons. His MB1 irons are a commercialized version of Callaway's RAZR X muscleback irons.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Fujikura Pro 53K Tour), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 15 degrees

Irons (3-4): Callaway Apex 16; (5): Callaway Apex Pro 16; (6-PW): Callaway MB 1

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 56, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball