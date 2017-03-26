Winner's Bag3 hours ago

The clubs D.A. Points used to win the Puerto Rico Open

New putter, older irons keys to victory
By
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 26: D.A. Points celebrates after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round to win the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach on March 26, 2017 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 26: D.A. Points celebrates after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round to win the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach on March 26, 2017 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

An incredibly solid tee-to-green game combined with some fine putting to help D.A. Points win the Puerto Rico Open for his third PGA Tour title. Points showed that you don’t have to bomb the ball off the tee to win, averaging just 288 yards off the tee for the week (ranked 52nd). But Points found fairways with his TaylorMade M2 driver (83.9 percent, tied for first in the field) and then hit greens with a staggering consistency.

Using a split set of irons consisting of TaylorMade’s game-improvement SLDR model in his long irons and Ping’s venerable i5—a model introduced in 2005—for the rest, Points hit 35 of his first 36 greens in regulation. For the week he hit 88.9 percent to lead the field in that stat.

On the greens Points used a SIK putter (as did Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for second), which Points put in play this week. The putter features a technology in which the loft of the face descends from 4 degrees high on the face to 1 degree low on the face to counteract changes in shaft angle at impact. Points used that putter for crucial birdie putts on 16 and 18 to secure the win.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Burner, 13 degrees

Hybrids: Ping G (19 degrees); TaylorMade SLDR, 19 degrees

Irons (4-6): TaylorMade SLDR; (7-PW): Ping i5

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52, 58 degrees)

Putter: SIK

The Rock hit a golf ball how far?!

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Equipment

Golf News & Tours

Acushnet Purchase Not As Simple As It Sounds

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - March 23, 2008

Golf News & Tours

Equipment: Seeing is believing

Golf News & Tours

Chris Stroud takes lead at Puerto Rico Open as he looks for his first career PGA Tour title

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - March 23, 2008
    Golf News & ToursEquipment
    Golf News & ToursEquipment: Seeing is believing