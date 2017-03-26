An incredibly solid tee-to-green game combined with some fine putting to help D.A. Points win the Puerto Rico Open for his third PGA Tour title. Points showed that you don’t have to bomb the ball off the tee to win, averaging just 288 yards off the tee for the week (ranked 52nd). But Points found fairways with his TaylorMade M2 driver (83.9 percent, tied for first in the field) and then hit greens with a staggering consistency.

Using a split set of irons consisting of TaylorMade’s game-improvement SLDR model in his long irons and Ping’s venerable i5—a model introduced in 2005—for the rest, Points hit 35 of his first 36 greens in regulation. For the week he hit 88.9 percent to lead the field in that stat.

On the greens Points used a SIK putter (as did Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for second), which Points put in play this week. The putter features a technology in which the loft of the face descends from 4 degrees high on the face to 1 degree low on the face to counteract changes in shaft angle at impact. Points used that putter for crucial birdie putts on 16 and 18 to secure the win.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Burner, 13 degrees

Hybrids: Ping G (19 degrees); TaylorMade SLDR, 19 degrees

Irons (4-6): TaylorMade SLDR; (7-PW): Ping i5

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52, 58 degrees)

Putter: SIK