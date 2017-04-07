The clubs Charley Hoffman used to take the first-round lead at Masters 2017

Charley Hoffman sprinted to the top of the leader board at the Masters Thursday with an unconscious display of putting, while using a set make-up that everyday players should take note of. Hoffman came into the Masters ranked 175th on tour in strokes gained/putting at -.372, but came alive on Augusta National’s notoriously tricky greens, posting a 3.067 strokes gained mark to lead the field. Aiding that number was the fact Hoffman made four of eight putts between 10 and 20 feet and three of four putts from outside 20 feet with his Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo 5 mallet. Hoffman also led in proximity to the hole at 27 feet, 1 inch while hitting 14 of 18 greens using a split set of irons and a pair of hybrids. As such, Hoffman’s iron set starts at the 5-iron, where he uses a somewhat forgiving players-type iron (Titleist AP2) for his 5-iron before moving to muscle-back blades for his 6- through 9-irons. His pitching wedge matches his gap wedge, making for a smooth transition to the scoring clubs. Here's what Hoffman had in the bag at Augusta National on Thursday.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (UST Elements Platinum 6), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 13.5 degrees

Hybrids: Titleist 915Hd (17.5 degrees); 913Hd (20 degrees)

Irons (5): Titleist 716 AP2; (6-9): Titleist MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (50 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design (56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo 5