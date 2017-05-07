Winner's Bag3 hours ago

The clubs Brian Harman used to win the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman walks on the third green during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club on May 5, 2017 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Brian Harman walks on the third green during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club on May 5, 2017 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Brian Harman made a 28-foot bomb at the par-5 18th hole at Eagle Point G.C. in Wilmington, N.C., that gave him the stroke he needed to win the Wells Fargo Championship. Not that much more evidence was needed, but it’s starting to become clear the ban on anchoring isn’t affecting many of those who used long or belly putters.

The putter Harman used for the stroke was TaylorMade’s Spider OS CB—a counterbalanced model similar to the putter he used while employing a belly style of putting prior to the ban starting Jan. 1, 2016. The putter didn’t just produce results on the final hole. Harman sprinted to the finish line with six birdies over his final 14 holes, including a 24-footer on No. 5 and a 20-footer on No. 9. On Sunday he was 1.284 in strokes gained/putting, boosting his weekly mark to .936, meaning he picked up close to four strokes on the field on the greens this week.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Rogue Silver 60S), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 18 degrees

Irons (3-9): Titleist 716 CB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50 degrees); TaylorMade TP xFT ZTP (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

