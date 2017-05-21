Winner's Bag2 hours ago

The clubs Billy Horschel used to win the AT&T Byron Nelson

IRVING, TX - MAY 21: Billy Horschel reacts to a missed birdie putt in a playoff against Jason Day of Australia on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 21, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Drew Hallowell

Jason Day may have appeared to hand the AT&T Byron Nelson to Billy Horschel when he missed a four-footer for par on the first playoff hole, but make no mistake that it was Horschel’s work with the putter at TPC Four Seasons Resort that was the difference.

Horschel made an astounding 454 feet worth of putts at the final Nelson to be played on the TPC Four Seasons course. The putter he used was a PXG Bat Attack—a mallet-style face-balanced putter with weighted alignment “wings.” Horschel used the 34-inch club with 4 degrees of loft to post a 2.092 strokes gained/putting mark for the week. Helping boost that number was a 59-foot, 3-inch birdie bomb on the 14th.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: PXG 0811X, (Fujikura Atmos 6X Black), 9.2 degrees

3-wood: PXG 0341X, 14 degrees

5-wood: PXG 0341, 17 degrees

Irons (3, 5-PW): PXG 0311T

Wedges: PXG 0311T Sierra (52, 56 degrees); PXG 0311T Zulu Raw (60 degrees)

Putter: PXG Bat Attack

