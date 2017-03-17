The best therapy ever for elbow tendinitis

Assuming you're just gearing up for golf season, do your elbows a favor and start prepping for the abuse they're going to take all summer on the course. If you're a right-handed player, the tendons on the outside of your left arm and the inside of your right arm that connect to the muscles near the elbow joint can become easily inflamed and cause chronic pain that takes weeks or months to heal. These conditions, known as lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) and medial epicondylitis (golfer's elbow), happen to a lot of golfers and they're usually caused for one of three reasons:

1.) You swing a golf club a lot.

2.) You swing with a tight grip.

3.) You tend to take thick divots.

Guilty of all three? Then watch out. You might be sidelined later this year with sharp, stabbing pains in your arms unless you do something about it right now.

One of the best tools to avoid getting tendinitis is actually something that was created for rehabilitation of the joint. Physical therapist Tim Tyler invented the TheraBand Flexbar to help his patients, and its effectiveness in healing and strengthening the soft tissue around the elbow has been impressive. Whether or not you have a home gym, this is one piece of fitness equipment you'd be smart to purchase and use. You can buy one by clicking here. To see me demonstrate how to use it, watch the video above. Next week, I'll give you exercises that compliment the Flexbar and strengthen the forearm muscles and the biceps, so you really are ready for the rigors of a long—and awesome—golf season.

