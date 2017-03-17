170317-palmer-cardigan-th.png
The King

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will now get a sweet "Arnie's Army" cardigan

27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Danny Willett of England celebrates with the green jacket after winning the final round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day. Here are the best "greens" in golf

44 minutes ago
Close up on highlighted pain area, elbow pain. Man holding his elbow isolated on white background. Chronic pain concept.
Health & Fitness

The best therapy ever for elbow tendinitis

an hour ago
an hour ago

The best therapy ever for elbow tendinitis

By

Assuming you're just gearing up for golf season, do your elbows a favor and start prepping for the abuse they're going to take all summer on the course. If you're a right-handed player, the tendons on the outside of your left arm and the inside of your right arm that connect to the muscles near the elbow joint can become easily inflamed and cause chronic pain that takes weeks or months to heal. These conditions, known as lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) and medial epicondylitis (golfer's elbow), happen to a lot of golfers and they're usually caused for one of three reasons:
1.) You swing a golf club a lot.
2.) You swing with a tight grip.
3.) You tend to take thick divots.

Guilty of all three? Then watch out. You might be sidelined later this year with sharp, stabbing pains in your arms unless you do something about it right now.

One of the best tools to avoid getting tendinitis is actually something that was created for rehabilitation of the joint. Physical therapist Tim Tyler invented the TheraBand Flexbar to help his patients, and its effectiveness in healing and strengthening the soft tissue around the elbow has been impressive. Whether or not you have a home gym, this is one piece of fitness equipment you'd be smart to purchase and use. You can buy one by clicking here. To see me demonstrate how to use it, watch the video above. Next week, I'll give you exercises that compliment the Flexbar and strengthen the forearm muscles and the biceps, so you really are ready for the rigors of a long—and awesome—golf season.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFitness Friday: Relieve Elbow Pain With These Simpl…
    The Loop3 great kettlebell moves for golf
    The LoopA simple way to power up your golf swing