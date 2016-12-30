owens.png
Masters Countdown10 hours ago

The best present any golfer can receive is still a Masters invite

We're not sure what Mackenzie Hughes had in his stocking or under his Christmas tree this year, but it doesn't matter. A few days after Christmas, Hughes got the best gift any golfer can get in the mail: A Masters invite.

RELATED: 9 things Augusta National does NOT want to talk about

On Friday, Hughes showed off the prized piece of postage on Instagram:

Of course, Hughes knew he'd be getting his invite at some point and the tournament isn't until April, but it's never too early to get excited for the Masters -- especially if you're a competitor. And even if you're just a fan (We're inside 100 days, people!).

Hughes earned his spot in the field at Augusta National with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic, the last official tournament of 2016. It also means he'll start his 2017 in Hawaii at the SBS Tournament of Champions. And yes, Mackenzie -- and his wife, Jenna -- are also excited about that:

RELATED: The biggest newsmakers of 2016

