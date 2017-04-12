The Barstool golf guys played through NYC -- and managed not to get arrested

tommys-honour-young-old-tom-morris-movie-scene.jpg
By

Drawing inspiration from the #SB2K17 crew, the Barstool Sports golf guys took their own spring break on Wednesday. Although it wasn't to a tropical paradise. And it was more like a lunch break.

Trent and Riggs, who run Barstool's Fore Play Podcast, took to the streets of NYC to play some shirtless golf. And somehow, they managed not to get arrested. We think.

Here's a full recap of their big round in the Big Apple:

Not that these guys are NYC golf newbies. Earlier this year, Trent and Riggs teed it up in Times Square in the midst of a blizzard.

That time, thankfully, involved shirts. But again, no arrests.

So please don't try this at home. These guys are pros.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth & Co. kick off #SB2K17

