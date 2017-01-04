Must Reads
The Alotian Club

Roland, Ark. / 7,480 yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.0439
2017-27-The-Alotian-Club-hole-16.jpg
Courtesy of The Alotian Club

27. The Alotian Club

Tom Fazio (2004)

The Alotian Club gives us a hint of what Augusta National would have looked like had Bobby Jones established his dream course on even hillier terrain than Augusta. The first tee shot drops 70 feet to a fairway below, with the approach playing back uphill. The tee on the 205-yard par-3 sixth sits 85 feet above the green. Alotian, founded by Warren Stevens, son of former Masters chairman Jackson Stevens, is the first (and still only) course in Arkansas ever to make America's 100 Greatest. The Alotian name comes from the annual golf trips Stevens once took with his buddies. He called it America's Lights Out Tour, and they were the Alotians.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2011. Highest ranking: No. 14, 2011-12. Previous ranking: 27

Panelist comments:
“It is an absolutely eye popping collection of holes. Every hole seems like a picture from a golf course calendar.”

"The bunkering, large fairways and pine straw certainly bring Augusta National to mind. And some of the more impressively conditioned greens -- they roll true and almost perfect."

“The views and elevation changes are breathtaking. The par-3 sixth hole, which plays about 205 yards with an 80-foot elevation drop, was one of the more memorable holes you'll play, and actually reminiscent of the type of landforms you'd see at Augusta.”

"Beautiful Tom Fazio design cut out through the hills just west of Little Rock. Many vistas of Lake Maumelle from different parts of the course. And this magnificent clubhouse sits on top of the hill in the center of the course."

"Just an incredible club and course. Visually, absolutely stunning. Huge elevation changes both up and down, sometimes both ways on one hole. Running fast and firm, and in great shape. Greens are also mystifying."

Courtesy of The Alotian Club

Hole No. 1

Courtesy of The Alotian Club

Hole No. 6

Courtesy of The Alotian Club

Hole No. 14

Courtesy of The Alotian Club

Hole No. 16

