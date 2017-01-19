170119-mansion.jpg
Real Estate

Where are all the golf amenities in this $250 MILLION mansion?!

35 minutes ago
els-scott-garcia.png
News & Tours

Watch Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Ernie Els scare the hell out of visitor at Madame Tussauds

an hour ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Golf World

Henrik Stenson says, "Lack of sleep, lack of practice" the key to his season-opening 64

2 hours ago
New Irons2 hours ago

TaylorMade's new irons designed to have tour appeal

TaylorMade P750.png

In introducing its P770 and P750 irons, TaylorMade unveiled clubs designed for players such as Jason Day and Justin Rose. Although in recent years the company has produced a number of notable and effective irons, missing were clubs that looked like they belonged on the PGA Tour. So when you start out on a project to create such an iron it’s only natural you would consult those who were going to play it at the game’s highest level.

“When we started on this project, we really wanted to engage with our tour players on what is it that you want to have in your bag that’s going to make you play better,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior director of iron creation. “Initially we were getting things like ‘good feel’ and other things that were pretty vague. But eventually, as they saw how engaged we were and how seriously we were taking their ideas, the engagement went through the roof to where we were getting text messages and emails about things they were looking for. It took on a life of its own, and that’s why I think where we are today is really cool because they’re seeing their ideas in these clubs.”

Already Day and Rose have put the P750 Proto model in play. A forged blade with a thin topline, shallow cavity and minimal offset, the club is produced through a multi-step forging process that produces a head with soft feel that requires minimal hand polishing. The face, grooves and back cavity are milled, the latter a vital extra step to ensure that the face thickness, center of gravity position and weight distribution are precise. Five grams of tungsten are placed in the sole of the 3- through 7-irons to assist launch. Price for the clubs is $1,600 for a set of eight, steel shafts.

The P770 Proto screams tour-pro ability in looks, but features characteristics that allow better players who don’t play for pay to use them effectively. The carbon-steel forged clubhead features a hefty 70-gram tungsten weight in the back cavity and sole area (low on the two-piece 3- through 7-irons to foster launch and forgiveness) while the 8-iron through pitching wedge is one-piece forged cavity back. The face thickness is tapered (thinner in the upper portion for a low CG and thicker in the bottom for a soft, solid sound and feel at impact)

And combined with a shallower face height than the RSi TP, lowers the center of gravity more than 8 percent over RSi TP and raises moment of inertia by more than 6 percent. The irons will sell $1,200 for a set of eight, steel.

Best New Players Irons

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Jason Day at the WGC-Dell Match P…
    The LoopHere’s how Jason Day is able to hit an iron almost …
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Jason Day, Players