Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, died on Saturday at the incredible age of 117. The Italian credited her longevity in part on a diet that revolved around eating raw eggs every day. In other words, Rocky was onto something.
Despite her inordinate amount of time spent on Earth -- Morano was the last living person to be born in the 1800s(!) -- it doesn't seem like Morano ever got into golf. That's a shame. However, that won't stop us from summing up how long she lived with some remarkable golf-related figures (All rounded to nearest whole number). Here we go:
30: The number of years Morano was born before Arnold Palmer.
3: The number of years Morano was born before Bobby Jones. Bobby Jones died 46 years ago.
5: The number of years younger Morano was than the USGA.
20: The number of years Morano was born before Pebble Beach Golf Links opened.
35: The number of years Morano was born before the inaugural Masters.
106: The number of British Opens contested during Morano's lifetime.
110: The number of U.S. Opens contested during Morano's lifetime (The tournament was cancelled fewer years than the Open due to WWI & WWII).
97: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' first Masters win.
117: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' latest Masters WD.
You get the point. Morano lived for a LONG time -- and through most of golf's history. Stock up on eggs, everyone.