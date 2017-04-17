170417-painful-fail-th.png
Whatever you do, do NOT watch this painful trick-shot fail (Or do so at your own risk)

4 minutes ago
ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world&#39;s oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

an hour ago
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Change directions like Cristie Kerr to fix your driver

2 hours ago
By
ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world&#39;s oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Xinhua News Agency
ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world's oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)

Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, died on Saturday at the incredible age of 117. The Italian credited her longevity in part on a diet that revolved around eating raw eggs every day. In other words, Rocky was onto something.

RELATED: Meet the man who attended the first 78 Masters

Despite her inordinate amount of time spent on Earth -- Morano was the last living person to be born in the 1800s(!) -- it doesn't seem like Morano ever got into golf. That's a shame. However, that won't stop us from summing up how long she lived with some remarkable golf-related figures (All rounded to nearest whole number). Here we go:

30: The number of years Morano was born before Arnold Palmer.

3: The number of years Morano was born before Bobby Jones. Bobby Jones died 46 years ago.

5: The number of years younger Morano was than the USGA.

20: The number of years Morano was born before Pebble Beach Golf Links opened.

35: The number of years Morano was born before the inaugural Masters.

106: The number of British Opens contested during Morano's lifetime.

110: The number of U.S. Opens contested during Morano's lifetime (The tournament was cancelled fewer years than the Open due to WWI & WWII).

97: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' first Masters win.

117: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' latest Masters WD.

You get the point. Morano lived for a LONG time -- and through most of golf's history. Stock up on eggs, everyone.

