Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, died on Saturday at the incredible age of 117. The Italian credited her longevity in part on a diet that revolved around eating raw eggs every day. In other words, Rocky was onto something.

Despite her inordinate amount of time spent on Earth -- Morano was the last living person to be born in the 1800s(!) -- it doesn't seem like Morano ever got into golf. That's a shame. However, that won't stop us from summing up how long she lived with some remarkable golf-related figures (All rounded to nearest whole number). Here we go:

30: The number of years Morano was born before Arnold Palmer.

3: The number of years Morano was born before Bobby Jones. Bobby Jones died 46 years ago.

5: The number of years younger Morano was than the USGA.

20: The number of years Morano was born before Pebble Beach Golf Links opened.

35: The number of years Morano was born before the inaugural Masters.

106: The number of British Opens contested during Morano's lifetime.

110: The number of U.S. Opens contested during Morano's lifetime (The tournament was cancelled fewer years than the Open due to WWI & WWII).

97: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' first Masters win.

117: Morano's age at the time of Tiger Woods' latest Masters WD.

You get the point. Morano lived for a LONG time -- and through most of golf's history. Stock up on eggs, everyone.

