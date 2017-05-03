Struggling PGA Tour pro gives working at Bojangles' a try (Sort of)

This isn't one of those "Life comes at you fast" stories. Chesson Hadley -- although, struggling -- is still a tour pro. But on Wednesday morning, the 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year tried his hand at one of his other loves: a Bojangles' kitchen.

And he looked like a natural making his way around the fast-food joint in Wilmington, N.C. Check it out:

Here's Hadley rolling the dough:

And look at him glaze those fluffy pillows of goodness with golden butter:

All that was missing was Hadley's signature finger snap.

Hadley has split his time this year between the PGA and Web.com Tours after losing full playing privileges on the PGA Tour last season when he finished 159th in the FedEx Cup standings. But on Thursday, the 29-year-old North Carolina native will be rolling putts at Eagle Point Golf Club as he competes in the Wells Fargo Championship. Hope he brought some extra biscuits for his playing partners.

RELATED: Web.com Tour pro earns insurance license during off weeks

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS