170503-chesson-hadley-th.png
Tour Life

Struggling PGA Tour pro gives working at Bojangles' a try (Sort of)

2 hours ago
170503-faircloth-garcia.png
Wells Fargo Championship

If any PGA Tour pros are looking for a last-minute caddie this week, we suggest this guy

3 hours ago
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 04: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 4, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
News

Tony Romo is making his triumphant return to golf, attempting to qualify for U.S. Open

4 hours ago
Tour Life2 hours ago

Struggling PGA Tour pro gives working at Bojangles' a try (Sort of)

By

This isn't one of those "Life comes at you fast" stories. Chesson Hadley -- although, struggling -- is still a tour pro. But on Wednesday morning, the 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year tried his hand at one of his other loves: a Bojangles' kitchen.

And he looked like a natural making his way around the fast-food joint in Wilmington, N.C. Check it out:

Here's Hadley rolling the dough:

And look at him glaze those fluffy pillows of goodness with golden butter:

All that was missing was Hadley's signature finger snap.

Hadley has split his time this year between the PGA and Web.com Tours after losing full playing privileges on the PGA Tour last season when he finished 159th in the FedEx Cup standings. But on Thursday, the 29-year-old North Carolina native will be rolling putts at Eagle Point Golf Club as he competes in the Wells Fargo Championship. Hope he brought some extra biscuits for his playing partners.

RELATED: Web.com Tour pro earns insurance license during off weeks

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopIf any PGA Tour pros are looking for a last-minute …
    The LoopPGA Tour caddie falls, is OK but his employer's…
    The LoopPGA Tour caddie falls, is OK but his employer's…