Strong arm your golf game

Watch the video: Strengthen your forearm muscles

Injuries and inflammation to the soft tissue of the hands, wrists, elbows, arms and shoulders are something all golfers have to deal with from time to time. Things such as tendinitis, sprains and tears come from the violent nature in which a golf club must be swung in order to hit good shots. Everything from the collision of club and ground to the stopping of a 90-mph swing take their toll. So what can you do to protect your arms? Simple. Make them stronger.

Click on the video above to see a three-pronged attack to make your arms better prepared to handle the stress of the swing. It starts with a handy tool for rehabilitation of elbow tendinitis. You can watch the tutorial on how to use the Theraband Flexbar here. Once you are used to using it, you can move on to two simple exercises for stronger arms.

