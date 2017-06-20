Must Reads
170617-johnny-miller.jpg

U.S. Open 2017: Johnny Miller pours cold water on Justin Thomas breaking his record

General view grounds crew during the second round of the 2012 U.S. Open held in San Francisco, California at The Olympic Club on Friday, June 15, 2012

In the race to faster greens, caution signs abound

shinnecock-hills-aerial.jpg

The Best Courses In Every State

Gate Crashingan hour ago

Strategy For Tough Openers: Avoid Stumbling Out Of The Blocks

By

You won't find many opening holes that are overly difficult at the golf courses I design. I like to see golfers get off to a decent start. I sure never liked it when I ruined my day on the first hole. Plenty of time for that later in the round!

Of course, there are a lot of excellent courses that waste no time challenging your game. This summer, the Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale where the 448-yard first is one of the all-time tough opening holes. I've seen many pros make double bogey there, and worse.

On the first—and to some degree all the early holes—everyone has a slightly greater chance of making a poor swing. There are nerves, and you're simply not yet in the rhythm of the round. That's why I always began conservatively.

When you're starting on a difficult par 4—and No. 1 at Birkdale is a classic example—the bulk of the trouble is often in play on the drive. If you're going to make one swing that's less than perfect, it's better to do it on the second shot. Do whatever you can to put the tee ball in the fairway, and then you'll be off and running. —with Max Adler

Illustration by Chris O'Riley

ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
A memorably terrible start was at the 1970 Dow Jones Invitational, played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. I opened with three bogeys, and on the fourth hole, I found myself against a tree and hitting the shot left-handed. Somehow, I blitzed the rest of the course and shot 65. It feels great to come back from early mistakes, but I prefer a smart start with less stress.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Flick: Left Wind: Grip Down

Golf Instruction

Jim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Turn Back The Clock

Golf Instruction

Tip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact

Golf Instruction

Sorenstam: 3 Keys To

Golf Instruction

Fix The Chipping Yips

Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
Golf InstructionSorenstam: 3 Keys To
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection