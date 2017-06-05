Steve Stricker abandons semi-retirement in bid to qualify for U.S. Open in his home state

Pinterest Sam Greenwood Steve Stricker watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at which he tied for 40th. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

Steve Stricker is in the midst of what has the potential to be a seven-tournament run, an exorbitant amount of golf for a “semi-retired” player.

“Stricker's reason is simple: He wants to play in the U.S. Open in his home state of Wisconsin,” Bob Harig of ESPN writes.

“‘That’s the only reason that's driving me, really,’ Stricker said. ‘It's there in my home state. I walked around with the USGA and the original owner Bob Lang when (the course) was built. I was with Mike Davis (the USGA’s executive director) and the owner, and they were talking about the possibility of a U.S. Open there.

“‘They wanted a player to go around there, and I was in on it from the start kind of. It’s right there in our backyard; the U.S. Open has never been in Wisconsin, so I think it's be really cool to be part of it.

“‘And it's not like I’m chopping [like a high-handicapper]. I’m still competitive, 85th in the world or whatever.’”

Every player in the field is Bobby Jones

“Music was in his living room in Indio, greeting his fellow golfers like Barrister, Computer II, R.D. and Holly. The nicknames, reflections of a person’s job, passions or personality, are important at the opening party for the Bobby Jones Open. Because all of the golfers in the event being played at Heritage Palms Golf Club this weekend are named, well, Bobby Jones.

“‘If you say Bob, every head in the room turns,’ said Music, who is hosting the tournament.”

Larry Bohannan of the Desert Sun with the story on the 39th Bobby Jones Open, to which the only qualification necessary to play is that your name is Bobby Jones. Thirty-eight Bobby Jones participated this year.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS