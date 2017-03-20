week-in-instagrams-20170320.jpg
Instagrams

The Week In Instagrams: 03-20-2017

an hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Trump

President Trump appears to still really like golf, makes 11th trip to course in eight weeks in office

an hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on February 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
News

Steph Curry to appear on "Feherty" this spring

2 hours ago
News2 hours ago

Steph Curry to appear on "Feherty" this spring

By
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on February 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on February 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

David Feherty already booked golf's favorite magician on his eponymous show this year in Phil Mickelson. Now he's grabbing the Houdini of the hardwood. According to a Golf Channel press release, Feherty is bringing two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry to the show.

“I’m always appreciative of golf’s unique ability to act as a common thread among individuals from all walks of life,” Feherty said in the release. “I have the ultimate privilege of spending time with such accomplished and fascinating individuals, and whether they’re an NBA superstar, an acting icon, a brilliant politician or a Hall of Fame golfer, it’s that shared passion for the game that ties us together.”

Curry's affinity for golf is well-publicized. He's teed it up with President Barack Obama, played at Augusta National, competed in multiple pro-ams, and has taken his golf game to the court as well. He also appeared on the Golf Digest "Golfers Who Give Back" 2015 cover.

Basketball guests have been a recurring theme on "Feherty." The NBC personality has interviewed Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Bobby Knight, and Doc Rivers.

Feherty taped the interview in March, which will run during the NBA postseason this spring.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSteph Curry takes to putting on court to break out …
    The LoopWatch Harold Varner III beat Steph Curry in basketb…
    The LoopPresident Obama reminds Steph Curry: I beat you at golf