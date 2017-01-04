69 [new] Spring Hill Golf Club

Tom Fazio (1999)

While Tom Fazio is best known for creating massive landscapes for his designs, Spring Hill required little manipulation of earth. Fazio utilized the existing rolling topography to form what is one of his most natural designs. Holes are isolated from one another by thick forests of evergreens and, in one section of the property, acres of maple trees, which provide a brilliant color display each fall. With several tight fairways, marshland along some edges, many uphill approach shots into elevated greens and subtle movements in the putting surfaces, Spring Hill is also one of Fazio's most challenging designs.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2017. Highest ranking: Current ranking

Panelist comments:

“The par 5 13th is an all-world hole that reminds me a bit of Pine Valley. As a whole, the set of par 5s are outstanding.”

“A relatively unheralded Tom Fazio design. These may be some of the best set of green settings that I've ever seen.”

“Golf course flows from hole to hole, yet every hole feels secluded.”

“Sometimes feels a little tight off tee, but the beauty of the design is that most fairways and landing areas are still generous.”

“Cut out of the hardwood trees and rolling terrain overlooking Long Lake in Minnesota. Routed over and around a number of lakes and marshes, Fazio used the land nicely for downhill and uphill shots and holes.”

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Spring Hill GC Hole No. 3

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Spring Hill GC Hole No. 5

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Spring Hill GC Hole No. 16