Spieth makes move ahead of rain

Jordan Spieth climed into a tie for fourth before the inclement weather arrived as predicted on Friday, suspending second-round play for the day shortly after noon in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Spieth, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last week and has not been out of the top 10 in four starts this year, was three-under through 16 holes to get to five-under, two strokes off the lead.

First-round leader Sam Saunders had not even started his round and now is tied with Jhonattan Vegas at seven-under par. Vegas was three-under through 14 holes when play was stopped.

Only 24 players in a field of 143 completed their second rounds. Weather permitting, the second round will resume Saturday morning at 7 a.m. (PST).

