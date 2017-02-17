Must Reads
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brooke-Henderson-riding-greens-roller.jpg

The founding phenom Young Tom Morris (played by actor Jack Lowden) won four Open Championships before his tragic death at age 24.

Spieth makes move ahead of rain

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth climed into a tie for fourth before the inclement weather arrived as predicted on Friday, suspending second-round play for the day shortly after noon in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Spieth, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last week and has not been out of the top 10 in four starts this year, was three-under through 16 holes to get to five-under, two strokes off the lead.

First-round leader Sam Saunders had not even started his round and now is tied with Jhonattan Vegas at seven-under par. Vegas was three-under through 14 holes when play was stopped.

Only 24 players in a field of 143 completed their second rounds. Weather permitting, the second round will resume Saturday morning at 7 a.m. (PST).

