Trending
PGA Tour

Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly every golf shot

By
3 hours ago

Spencer Levin was all of us. With his approach from a fairway bunker at the 16th hole flying toward the green, and his chances of a top-five finish at the Quicken Loans Invitational in the balance, the 33-year-old journeyman pro couldn't contain his emotions. And we loved the reaction.

Just as much as any of us would beg our shot onto the green, Levin -- in contention for his first PGA Tour win at the time sitting just two strokes back -- wished his ball up on the putting surface. On an otherwise sleepy Sunday at TPC Potomac before Kyle Stanley defeated Charles Howell III in a playoff, we were treated to this audio. It was pretty classic.

Have a listen:

RELATED: Our Jaime Diaz on Spencer Levin coming up short at 2012 Waste Management Open

Levin two-putted for par, and though a bogey at his 72nd hole costed him a spot in the Open Championship and into a tie for fifth place, it was his first top-10 finish of the season. All wasn't bad for Levin. And we were reminded that it can be fun to have the fiery pro in the mix down the stretch on Sundays.

We always appreciate Levin leaving his emotions on the line. Like he did at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont when he had this outburst.

Like we were saying, Levin's just like all of us. Just doing it on a (much) higher level.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
PGA Tour

Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly golf...

3 hours ago
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

9 hours ago
Dollar, Dollar Bills

What's more American than Bobby Bonilla Day?

July 1, 2017
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 1, 2017
'Merica

If You’re Not Wearing These Shirts This Weekend, You Are Barely Even an American

June 30, 2017
What to wear now

How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

June 30, 2017
The Great Outdoors

This video of a moose chasing a golfer is alternately hilarious and terrifying

June 30, 2017
The Explainer

Can somebody please explain this whole BIG3 basketball thing?

June 29, 2017
Viral Video

Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our...

June 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Amanda Balionis on joining CBS, impromptu swing lessons from Peter Kostis and playing against...

June 29, 2017
Shocking News

Man suing Dunkin' Donuts because their steak sandwich isn't steak

June 29, 2017
TopGolf

Atlanta Hawks' arena update includes Topgolf simulator and courtside bar

June 29, 2017
Modern Life

13 uses for the iPhone we did not predict 10 years ago

June 29, 2017
Plot Twist

Woman goes into water to retrieve golf club at French Open

June 29, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

These white golf shoes pack plenty of personality

June 29, 2017
Endorsements

Nike's Phil Knight says company's recruitment of Tiger Woods began three years before...

June 28, 2017
Viral Video

Watch Rickie Fowler help unite a sergeant with his kids after a four-year absence

June 28, 2017
You're Fired!

The worst hires in human history, as inspired by Phil Jackson

June 28, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection