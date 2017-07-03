Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly every golf shot

Spencer Levin was all of us. With his approach from a fairway bunker at the 16th hole flying toward the green, and his chances of a top-five finish at the Quicken Loans Invitational in the balance, the 33-year-old journeyman pro couldn't contain his emotions. And we loved the reaction.

Just as much as any of us would beg our shot onto the green, Levin -- in contention for his first PGA Tour win at the time sitting just two strokes back -- wished his ball up on the putting surface. On an otherwise sleepy Sunday at TPC Potomac before Kyle Stanley defeated Charles Howell III in a playoff, we were treated to this audio. It was pretty classic.

Have a listen:

Levin two-putted for par, and though a bogey at his 72nd hole costed him a spot in the Open Championship and into a tie for fifth place, it was his first top-10 finish of the season. All wasn't bad for Levin. And we were reminded that it can be fun to have the fiery pro in the mix down the stretch on Sundays.

We always appreciate Levin leaving his emotions on the line. Like he did at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont when he had this outburst.

Like we were saying, Levin's just like all of us. Just doing it on a (much) higher level.

