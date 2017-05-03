PARKER, CO - AUGUST 16: Assistant captain Dottie Pepper of the United States watches play during the Friday morning foursomes matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup on August 16, 2013 at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
After on-air flub, Dottie Pepper blames "trolls" and "idiots" for Twitter departure in SBNation email

an hour ago
South Korean Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) fire rockets during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the US at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, 65 kms northeast of Seoul, on April 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
South Korean golf course being used as the site for controversial U.S. anti-missile system

an hour ago
Brandt Snedeker -- and his kids -- are really enjoying having the Ryder Cup

4 hours ago
By
South Korean Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) fire rockets during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the US at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, 65 kms northeast of Seoul, on April 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

The only missiles usually associated with golf courses are the ones that come off the clubfaces of guys like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. But there's a much more serious situation going on in South Korea right now.

A U.S. anti-missile system has been set up. And it's operating from a golf course.

RELATED: One editor's strange golf trip to North Korea

According to the Independent, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) has been put in place at the Lotte Skyhill Country Club south of Seoul. This was done to protect the area by giving it the capability to respond to potential attacks from North Korea.

Lotte, a South Korean conglomerate, approved a land swap with the South Korean government earlier this year. Lotte also happens to be an LPGA sponsor; Cristie Kerr won the Lotte Championship last month.

THAAD's deployment has not come without controversy. Both local residents and the Chinese government are unhappy with it.

JUNG YEON-JE

Also, there's the question of who is footing the $1 billion bill.

Despite the disagreements, THAAD is up and running, although it won't be fully operational until at least the end of the year. Obviously, for the sake of the golf course, the region, and the entire universe, we hope it's never put to full use.

RELATED: Did the New Zealand Prime Minister resign to play more golf?

