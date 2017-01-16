Sony Open: Thomas wins by seven

Pinterest Getty Images Justin Thomas plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas concluded a dominant two weeks in Hawaii on Sunday with a seven-stroke victory in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the wake of his win in the SBS Tournament of Champions on Maui.

Thomas, who entered the final round with a seven-stroke lead, posted a five-under par 65 at Honolulu's Waialea Country Club and finished at 27-under par 253, a PGA Tour record for low score over 72 holes.

A winner of three of his last four starts, Thomas, 23, has earned $3,802,167 in five events in the 2016-17 season, an average of $760,433 per start.

Justin Rose birdied the 18th hole to win the competition for second. Rose shot a six-under par 64 and finished seven shots behind Thomas. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, shot a seven-under par 63 and finished third.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS