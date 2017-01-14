Must Reads
SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 29: Jason Day of Australia lines up his putt on the third green during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 29, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Does Slow Play Help Golfers?

Dustin-Johnson-power-game-intro.jpg

Dustin Johnson: Make Your Tee Shots Count

2017-01-Pine-Valley-GC-hole-11.jpg

A Change At The Top: Pine Valley Overtakes Augusta National

Golf World4 minutes ago

Sony Open: Thomas still leads by five

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Justin Thomas of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Justin Thomas of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas posted a six-under par 64 on Friday following his opening-round 59 at Waialea Country Club and leads the Sony Open in Hawaii by five strokes.

Thomas, who is seeking a second straight victory and third of the season, is 17-under par 123, setting a PGA Tour record for the low score over the opening 36 holes.

Gary Woodland shot a second-straight six-under par 64 and is in second place, trailing by five.

Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson and Justin Rose are tied for third at 10-under par 130, seven back. Johnson had the best round of the day, a nine-under par 61.

Thomas' playing partners for the second straight day, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger, shot three-under 67s and are nine strokes back.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian native Tadd Fujikawa, a Monday qualifier, missed the cut.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How to get a Killer Core

Trending Now
The Loop

Former NBA star Ray Allen might have the coolest golf bag ever

The Loop

Rory McIlroy tweaks back, has roller coaster round that includes 8-under stretch over 8 holes

The Loop

Watch Henrik Stenson trade groundstrokes with tennis legend John McEnroe

The Loop

John Jacobs, 1925-2017: 'The greatest teacher in the history of the game'

The Loop

Watch Jaco Van Zyl make his 16th ace to win a BMW

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Henrik Stenson trade groundstrokes with tenni…
    The LoopFormer NBA star Ray Allen might have the coolest go…
    The LoopJohn Jacobs, 1925-2017: 'The greatest teacher i…