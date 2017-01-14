Sony Open: Thomas still leads by five

Justin Thomas posted a six-under par 64 on Friday following his opening-round 59 at Waialea Country Club and leads the Sony Open in Hawaii by five strokes.

Thomas, who is seeking a second straight victory and third of the season, is 17-under par 123, setting a PGA Tour record for the low score over the opening 36 holes.

Gary Woodland shot a second-straight six-under par 64 and is in second place, trailing by five.

Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson and Justin Rose are tied for third at 10-under par 130, seven back. Johnson had the best round of the day, a nine-under par 61.

Thomas' playing partners for the second straight day, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger, shot three-under 67s and are nine strokes back.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian native Tadd Fujikawa, a Monday qualifier, missed the cut.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS