Sony Open: Thomas now leads by 7

Justin Thomas will have a seven-shot advantage entering the final round bid of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday in his bid to win a second straight tournament and third in last four starts this season.

Thomas, who won the SBS Tournament of Champions last Sunday, shot a bogey-free five-under par 65 in the third round at Waialea Country Club on Saturday and through 54 holes stands at 22-under par.

“I just have to keep going out and doing what I did today,” Thomas said. “I was real happy to go bogey-free. That was kind of a big goal of mine.”

Zach Johnson shot a five-under par 65 and is in second place, trailing by seven. Justin Rose, who posted a 66, is in solo third, eight shots back.

Kevin Kisner had the best round of the day, a 10-under par 60 that jumped him 66 spots and into a tie for fourth place, nine shots back. Kisner had a nine-foot eagle putt on his last hole to shoot the second 59 of the tournament, but missed it right. In the opening round, Thomas eagled his last hole to shoot a 59.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS