SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 29: Jason Day of Australia lines up his putt on the third green during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 29, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Does Slow Play Help Golfers?

Dustin Johnson: Make Your Tee Shots Count

A Change At The Top: Pine Valley Overtakes Augusta National

Sony Open: Thomas now leads by 7

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 14: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas will have a seven-shot advantage entering the final round bid of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday in his bid to win a second straight tournament and third in last four starts this season.

Thomas, who won the SBS Tournament of Champions last Sunday, shot a bogey-free five-under par 65 in the third round at Waialea Country Club on Saturday and through 54 holes stands at 22-under par.

“I just have to keep going out and doing what I did today,” Thomas said. “I was real happy to go bogey-free. That was kind of a big goal of mine.”

Zach Johnson shot a five-under par 65 and is in second place, trailing by seven. Justin Rose, who posted a 66, is in solo third, eight shots back.

Kevin Kisner had the best round of the day, a 10-under par 60 that jumped him 66 spots and into a tie for fourth place, nine shots back. Kisner had a nine-foot eagle putt on his last hole to shoot the second 59 of the tournament, but missed it right. In the opening round, Thomas eagled his last hole to shoot a 59.

On Set with Dustin Johnson

SBS: Thomas, Moore share lead

Justin Thomas bummed by Bama, Jordan Spieth sticks around for Sony, and Harold Varner begins crazy 2017 schedule

Sony Open: Thomas still leads by five

Kevin Kisner's bid for another 59 at Sony Open slides right and he settles for 60

SBS: Justin Thomas beats Matsuyama

