Trending
You're Welcome

Since summer air travel is the worst anyway, let’s just agree to follow these ‘rules’

By
32 minutes ago
AIRPLANE TRAVEL, MAN ANNOYING PASSENGER
Tom Hussey

People do not make sense on planes. Well, people don’t make sense anywhere, but they’re more confined on planes, so their behavior is far more obnoxious. Flying is being jammed in a 1976-era tin Band Aid container for hours with other people, nearly all of whom are farting, so let’s just scrap the notion that we’re adhering to any basic rules of human interaction and rewrite a few important rules for summer air travel:

• When they announce “Now boarding Zone 1,” SPRINT IMMEDIATELY TO THE LINE, regardless of what your stupid loser ticket says. The “Zone 4” on your ticket is obviously some sort of airline oversight, and if you are not on that plane RIGHT NOW it has a very good chance of going to Raleigh-Durham without you.

• Whatever object you are carrying will ABSOLUTELY fit in the overhead container. You’re gonna hear a lot of yang from “flight attendants” and “other passengers” and “the rules of matter” but ignore those idiots, you are entitled to bring a suitcase the size of my first apartment wherever you like.

• When the overstuffed compartment fails to reorient its molecular structure to accommodate your huge carryon, turn the bag around in the other direction. Then turn it 90 degrees. Then 90 degrees the other way. Then try the first way again. Repeat ten times.

• When the flight attendant tells you to put your huge carryon in a different bin that isn’t near your seat, act like she just told you the government has come to take away your kitten.

• The person next to you may want to be your friend! Break the ice by telling them the story of all your recent delayed flights.

• It is customary, when traveling with children, to let them play with the little hook and tray table on the seat in front of them for the duration of the flight. If they get bored, a fun game is to have them open and close it, 5,000 times.

• When they say, “Please turn off your phones,” they mean, “Unless you’re on an important business call, then just take until whenever.”

• Headphones block out the world around you. Solve this problem by listening to “Smurfs: The Lost Village” out loud on your laptop’s speakers. To engage with other travelers, ask them which Smurf is the most attractive.

• If a parent with kids sits down next to you, sigh and look obviously put out, because these people are carrying squirming, lip-quivering mucus production machines in a metal tube for four hours and definitely give a s**t what you and your business travel think.

• To airlines in the terminal: Please make sure your CNN broadcast is turned up loud enough to alter the orbit of the Earth.

• Complain loudly about turbulence. That’s the pilot’s fault! Has nothing to do with “weather systems” or other fake science.

• When being dragged off of a United Airlines flight, let your arms go limp. It makes it harder for them to move you. You know when your kids do that thing when they don’t want to be picked up so they liquefy their bones and squirm out of your grasp somehow? It’s like that, only you’re on video.

• BAD: iPhones, which emit a fearsome electromagnetic field that will scrambles every last navigational system on board the aircraft. GOOD: Ads for airline credit cards, which emit from the screen before you at 150 decibels.

• If your 2-year-old is quiet, satiated and calmly watching you play Temple Run on your iPad, it is acceptable to take a copy of the airline magazine and pretend you’re really interested in the profile on David Beckham to hide the fact that you are absolutely not turning the game off while they “land their plane.” (NOTE: This one is not satire. I’ve done this a lot, it totally works and I will do it again.)

• When you’ve landed and the pilot turns off the seat-belt sign, EVERYONE STAND UP AND RETRIEVE YOUR BAGS FROM THE OVERHEAD BINS AT ONCE, because you are definitely all about to move immediately.

WATCH THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
You're Welcome

Since summer air travel is the worst anyway, let’s just agree to follow these ‘rules’

32 minutes ago
Because They Can

Where does Donald Trump driving on a green rank among all-time rich-guy DGAF moves?

an hour ago
Off-Course Style

Lee Westwood and his girlfriend go all out when dressing for the track

3 hours ago
Trick-Shot Fail

The end of this trick-shot video qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment

3 hours ago
Driving on the green?!

Donald Trump driving on the green with a golf cart is the most Donald Trump thing ever

4 hours ago
Clooney

George Clooney continues to instill jealousy in the hearts of men around the globe

a day ago
Nostalgia

37 years later, Atari 2600 ‘Golf’ remains the finest in sports video game simulation

a day ago
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka looks like he's enjoying partying with the U.S. Open trophy

June 21, 2017
Plastic Manhood

New Ken Doll line teaches kids it’s OK to be whoever you want as long as you live in Brooklyn

June 21, 2017
Summer Solstice

Summer Solstice 2017: 13 mind-blowing stats that sum up the most golf-packed year EVER on the...

June 21, 2017
Change Is Good

Adidas reveals new NHL jerseys and they are actually not that bad

June 21, 2017
Phil & Bones Forever

This touching tribute to Phil Mickelson and Bones might bring you to tears

June 21, 2017
Gambling

A pro golfer is halfway to cashing in MILLIONS on the greatest golf bet ever

June 20, 2017
Shoes

FootJoy announces new D.N.A. Helix, an athletic look with high performance

June 20, 2017
Like Father, Like Son

John Daly II, 13, makes hole-in-one in Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational

June 20, 2017
Break-Ups

Twitter is not handling this Phil Mickelson-Bones break-up very well

June 20, 2017
Dingers and Dragons

The MLB's 'Game of Thrones' promotions begin tonight

June 20, 2017
Baby Names

A baby named Waveland: Cubs fan names daughter after one of the streets surrounding Wrigley...

June 20, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson: Blasting Uphill
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection