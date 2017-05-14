It was a long, generally uneventful final round on Sunday at the Players Championship, but that won't matter much to young South Korean Si Woo Kim. The 21-year-old won one of the most prestigious tournament in golf, the second victory of his career in only his second appearance at TPC Sawgrass.

Kim, who won the Wyndham Championship last August, won against the best field in golf by three shots. Kim seemed to be battling back issues for much of the day, but still posted a bogey-free three-under 69. All three birdies came on the front nine, while on the back nine he displayed a phenomenal short game allowed him to coast to victory. Prior to this week he had registered just one top-10 finish on the season, and it came in his first event last October at the CIMB Classic.

Finishing in a tie for second at seven-under was Englishman Ian Poulter and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen. Poulter wasn't even exzpecting to be playing this week,. Oosthuizen, meanwhile, stumbled to a one-over 73. He's still yet to win on U.S. soil.

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello provided excitement on Sunday with the first-ever albatross on the par-5 16th. He followed that up with a birdie on the 17th and a par save on 18th to earn him his best finish of the season at T-4.