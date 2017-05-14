Players Championship15 minutes ago

Si Woo Kim shoots bogey-free 69 to win by three

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of South Korea celebrates on the 18th green after finishing 10 under to win during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren LittlePONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of South Korea celebrates on the 18th green after finishing 10 under to win during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It was a long, generally uneventful final round on Sunday at the Players Championship, but that won't matter much to young South Korean Si Woo Kim. The 21-year-old won one of the most prestigious tournament in golf, the second victory of his career in only his second appearance at TPC Sawgrass.

Kim, who won the Wyndham Championship last August, won against the best field in golf by three shots. Kim seemed to be battling back issues for much of the day, but still posted a bogey-free three-under 69. All three birdies came on the front nine, while on the back nine he displayed a phenomenal short game allowed him to coast to victory. Prior to this week he had registered just one top-10 finish on the season, and it came in his first event last October at the CIMB Classic.

Finishing in a tie for second at seven-under was Englishman Ian Poulter and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen. Poulter wasn't even exzpecting to be playing this week,. Oosthuizen, meanwhile, stumbled to a one-over 73. He's still yet to win on U.S. soil.

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello provided excitement on Sunday with the first-ever albatross on the par-5 16th. He followed that up with a birdie on the 17th and a par save on 18th to earn him his best finish of the season at T-4.

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Watch Rafa Cabrera Bello make first-ever albatross on Sawgrass' 16th hole

Golf News & Tours

2017 Players Championship tee times, viewer’s guide

Golf News & Tours

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley take one shot lead into final round at the Players

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: How Sergio Garcia is trying to match Tiger Woods at the Players

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship Preview: Changes Beneath The Surface

Related
Golf News & ToursJ.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley take one shot lead int…
Golf News & ToursWatch Rafa Cabrera Bello make first-ever albatross …
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: How Sergio Garcia is trying t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection