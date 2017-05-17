The Rosaforte Report3 hours ago

Si Woo Kim, Sang-Moon Bae and the unavoidable South Korean duty

By
INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 11: Sang-Moon Bae of the International Team reacts to a poor pitch shot on the 18h hole in his match against Bill Haas of the United States during the Sunday singles matches at The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 11, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott HalleranINCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 11: Sang-Moon Bae of the International Team reacts to a poor pitch shot on the 18h hole in his match against Bill Haas of the United States during the Sunday singles matches at The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 11, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

With the rising tension between North and South Korea, I asked Si Woo Kim on the night before he won The Players Championship if he was worried about the situation back home.

With a nervous smile on his face, the 21-year-old said, “No.”

I said, “Why not?”

He said, “I’m here.”

Here, as in the United States, as in Dallas, where his father has established a base for his son to apply and hone his trade. Here as in as far away from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and his missiles as he can get.

But Si Woo knows, just as Sang-Moon Bae knew, just as all the South Koreans know when they come to play the PGA Tour, their careers are not going to go uninterrupted. There is the matter of fulfilling the obligation of serving two years of military service back home.

After he won the Players by three strokes on Sunday night, Si Woo was asked if winning a tournament that’s often called the fifth major would some day exempt him from military service.

It didn’t sound like Si Woo had the option of being a draft dodger.

“I really wish we could have that benefit,” he said through an interpreter. “However, regardless of me winning this tournament, I really have to go to the military service, and I've already decided I'm going to go, too, so I'm ready for that.

Asked, when will that be, Si Woo said he hadn’t decided yet. “But I have five years of exemption (for winning the Players),” he said. “So we will see.”

Robert Reiners

Sang-Moon has seen it for the past two years after losing a court decision in July 2015. Exemptions are given to South Korean athletes that medal in the Olympics or that win gold medals in the Asian Games. Bae wasn’t even granted an extension to represent South Korea in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. He enlisted after participating in the 2015 Presidents Cup in Seoul, where he went 2-1-1 as a captain’s pick, losing the deciding singles match to Bill Haas.

Not long after wiping away the tears at Jack Nicklaus GC, Sang-Moon was assigned to the military base in Wonju City and handed a rifle. In February 2016 he posted video on Instagram hitting balls on a range during a holiday break. His manager, Thomas Lee, told me Tuesday that Sang-Moon will be getting out in August, with plans of playing the Safeway Open, the tournament he won when it was the Frys.com Open in 2014.

“(Sang-Moon) texted me yesterday, talking about how Si Woo was so calm,” said Lee from his office in Los Angeles. “Si Woo texted (Sang-Moon) saying when you get back out on the PGA Tour, you have to win as soon as possible. (Sang-Moon) texted back saying, ‘I’m ready.’ Physically he is in good health…and is very eager to play.”

The young Koreans on tour have in no way dominated the way they have on the LPGA Tour, but they have followed K.J. Choi’s lead the way InBee Park and her countrywomen fed off Se Ri Pak’s victory in the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open. Choi, who won the Players in 2011, followed Si Woo in a four-hole playoff loss to Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship last summer. It was no coincidence that Kim won the Wyndham Championship four weeks later.

It is coincidence, that four years ago this week, Bae beat Keegan Bradley in the Byron Nelson for his first PGA Tour event. It turns out to be the venue where Si Woo practices. Out with a bad back, he will be a spectator this week, as will Sang-Moon, 6,815 miles away.

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Brooks Koepka is ready to win fans some beer -- and win the Byron Nelson

Golf News & Tours

Si Woo Kim shoots bogey-free 69 to win the Players Championship

Golf News & Tours

Despite winning Players, Si Woo Kim still has to fulfill South Korean military service

Golf News & Tours

Si Woo Kim exits AT&T Byron Nelson with back injury

Golf News & Tours

Glover and Kim set Wyndham record with 60's

Related
Golf News & ToursDespite winning Players, Si Woo Kim still has to fu…
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Brooks Koepka is ready to win…
Golf News & ToursSi Woo Kim exits AT&T Byron Nelson with back injury
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection