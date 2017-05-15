News8 minutes ago

Si Woo Kim exits AT&T Byron Nelson with back injury

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of Korea pumps his fist and celebrates after making a par putt on the fourth hole green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Keyur KhamarPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Si Woo Kim of Korea pumps his fist and celebrates after making a par putt on the fourth hole green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Those watching the Players Championship final round witnessed Si Woo Kim maneuver past the 10-car pileup at TPC Sawgrass, turning in a bogey-free 69 for a three-shot victory. Viewers also observed the 21-year-old clutching his back on multiple occasions, attempting to stay loose throughout the day.

It appears more than tightness was at play. On Monday, the 21-year-old dropped out of this week's AT&T Bryon Nelson, citing back issues.

"On Saturday night at the Players, my back began to flare up," Kim said in a statement. "On Sunday when I arrived, I received treatment from a physio on the putting green that helped me get through the round, and fortunately, win the tournament. Having dealt with that the last two days, I feel it is best for me to take precautionary measures to ensure I can play and compete fully healthy for the rest of the season. I'm disappointed not to play this week, as the AT&T Byron Nelson is in my adopted hometown, but look forward to playing the event in the future."

Kim has played in 19 events this year. He remains entered in the upcoming Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Report: Rory McIlroy's MRI shows no new issues to ribs or back, but a "low grade response" to previous injury

Golf News & Tours

Five major takeaways from the TaylorMade sale

Golf News & Tours

Augusta National legend Dan Yates, who attended the first 78 Masters, passes away at 98

Related
Golf News & ToursReport: Rory McIlroy's MRI shows no new issues …
Golf News & ToursFive major takeaways from the TaylorMade sale
Golf News & ToursAugusta National legend Dan Yates, who attended the…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection