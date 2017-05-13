The Players

Si Woo Kim could win the Players thanks to his serious driver-off-the-deck skills

3 hours ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Si Woo Kim of Korea plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Si Woo Kim of Korea plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Si Woo Kim looked a bit puzzled when asked why he hit a driver off the deck out of the rough during his third round at the Players. But seriously, why did he hit a driver off the deck out of the rough?

"I hit it a lot of times, really, on par 5s, hit a driver with no tee and I'm really comfortable with that," Kim responded. "The lie was good and it was a hurting wind, uphill everything was comfortable, just hit it. I hit it good."

Yes he did. Kim's shot from more than 260 yards away on the difficult par-4 14th found the front of the green. And he knew it was pure as soon as he hit it. Check out this confident swing -- and his immediate club twirl.

"Yeah, man, what a shot is right," you can hear NBC's Johnny Miller say in response to both partner Dan Hicks. "Long putt, but that was a heck of a shot."

A long putt, indeed -- 82 feet, eight inches to be exact -- but Kim two-putted for par. He bogeyed 16, but birdied 17 to shoot 68 and get to seven under par, two shots behind co-leaders J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley.

A much different type of shot with a driver also played a key role in Kim's third round. On the short, par-4 12th, Kim's tee shot went well right, but it ricocheted off a tree and onto the green and he two-putted for birdie. Useful.

If you're looking for a quick brush-up on Kim ahead of Sunday's final round, here are a few facts. He's 21, he won the 2016 Wyndham Championship, and he has a chance to break Adam Scott's record for youngest Players winner by nearly two years. Oh yeah, we now know he also has some serious driver-off-the-deck skills.

