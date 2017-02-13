Shot of the year: Player holes 100-yard shot to force -- and eventually win -- playoff

Screen Shot 2017-02-13 at 8.30.59 AM.png
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is known for bringing an extra slice of entertainment to the game. But golf's biggest spectacle this weekend came from Columbia rather than the coast of California.

The Web.com Tour traveled to Bogota for the Club Colombia Championship. On his final hole, Ethan Tracy trailed the leaders by two. He was forced to lay up on the par 5, leaving 101 yards left for his third. The 27 year old, who missed the cut at the tour's first two events this season, needed a miracle to force a playoff. Luckily for Tracy, his prayers were answered:

“I was trying to make it,” said Tracy, who played the par-5 5-under for the week. “I knew 13 was the number. I was going to get it all the way back to that pin and if it went over so be it. I had to give it a chance.”

After trading pars with Roberto Diaz on the first playoff hole, Tracy rolled in a 20-foot birdie on the second for his first Web.com Tour victory.

It's early February, but we already have a likely winner for shot of the year.

