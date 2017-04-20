Shooter McGavin, Aaron Rodgers battle in fiery Twitter "war"

Shooter McGavin may be a fictional character, but he's certainly real on social media. And just like his cinematic inspiration, the McGavin parody Twitter handle can be a jealous, callous, obnoxious bastard. Case in point: McGavin's recent Twitter "war" with the NFL's Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who was featured on our site earlier Thursday for declaring golf was cut from his offseason regimen, is often the target of McGavin's rants. Such was the case when McGavin found out about Rodgers' golf admission:

You don't make it to the NFL without being a competitive soul, which is why Rodgers responded in fine fashion:

From there, it...well, it spiraled out of hand:

It continued on for quite some time, but you get the picture.

Just like in Happy Gilmore, it appears McGavin came out on the business end. Although, given the spectacle this battle of wits produced, there are no losers in this one, gang.

