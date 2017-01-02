Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

3 hours ago

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y. / 7,450 yards, Par 70 / Points: 69.2301
2017-04-Shinnecock-Hills-GC-hole-9.jpg
Joe Raynor/Courtesy of Shinnecock Hills GC

4. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Willie Davis, 12 1892/ Willie Dunn Jr. (A. 6 1895)/Charles Blair Macdonald (1913)/Charles Blair Macdonald & Seth Raynor (R. 1917)/William Flynn (R. 1931)/William F. Mitchell (1967)/Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (R. 2012)

Generally considered to be the earliest links in America, heavily remodeled twice by C.B. Macdonald, then replaced (except for three holes) by William S. Flynn in the early 1930s. It's so sublime that its architecture hasn't really been altered for nearly 50 years, until the team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw made several changes in 2012, including restoration of a massive waste area on the sixth hole, to prepare Shinnecock for the 2018 U.S. Open. Shinnecock will also host the 2026 U.S. Open.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1967. Highest ranking: No. 2, 2007-08. Previous ranking: 4

Panelist comments:
“Shinnecock Hills was the most remarkable experience I have had. Close your eyes and it could be 1895. This is complemented by a warm, welcoming clubhouse. It is the standard, and each element of the clubhouse is a collective mix of simple, unique and exquisite. That comfortable clubhouse, historic golf course and deep history make for a world-class experience.”

“There might not be a better collection of par 3s in the world. And three par 4s are all-worlders: the ninth, 10th and 14th holes. This is an American classic as fair of a test to play for tour pros and amateur players alike.”

“Fantastic in every way especially since they removed so many trees since the last time I played it. Brings the course back to life and allows the wind to play even more of a factor. Tests every club in the bag. Hard to believe very little earth was moved to create such a great test of golf. Natural setting makes memorability, aesthetics, and ambience off the chart -- outdone only by the choices and difficulty presented by so many shots.”

“Shinnecock Hills is about as complete a golf course as there is. The continual movement of the routing makes the player keep thinking about the wind and having to work the ball with or against it to hold these relatively small and well guarded greens.”

“This is the ultimate examination of tournament golf, which is why the USGA has brought the U.S. Open here across three centuries -- and it’ll host great tournaments across three more. You must drive it boldly, play well-struck approach shots, hit clever recoveries, and you must putt well -- even on four- to five-footers. It’s the standardized testing of golf.”

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 18

Joe Raynor/Courtesy of Shinnecock Hills GC

Hole No. 16

Joe Raynor/Courtesy of Shinnecock Hills GC

Hole No. 16

Stephen Szurlej
Joe Raynor/Courtesy of Shinnecock Hills GC

Hole No. 9

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Winged Foot Golf Club (West)

Golf Courses

Merion Golf Club (East)

Golf Courses

Sand Hills Golf Club

Golf Courses

Oakmont Country Club

Golf Courses

Pebble Beach Golf Links

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesSand Hills Golf Club
    Golf CoursesWinged Foot Golf Club (West)
    Golf CoursesOakmont Country Club