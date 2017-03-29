2017 Shell Houston Open tee times, TV guide, leader board and fantasy

The final tune-up for the Masters sends the tour to Humble, Texas for the Shell Houston Open. The event has existed since 1946, moving to its current location at the Golf Club of Houston (formerly Redstone) in 2003. The course is known for its similar set-up to Augusta National, bringing a strong field to Houston to prepare for the year's first major. This is the last chance for players not in the Masters to earn an invite, but must do so via win. Jim Herman is the defending champion.

TV Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM EST, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 3:00 PM EST. NBC will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM EST.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 AM – Ken Duke, Boo Weekley, Robert Allenby

7:30 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Harold Varner III, Ryan Blaum

7:40 AM – Kevin Streelman, Ryo Ishikawa, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:50 AM – Jason Dufner, Matt Every, K.J. Choi

8:00 AM – Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, Fabian Gomez

8:10 AM – Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn, Charles Howell III

8:20 AM – Charley Hoffman, Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney

8:30 AM – Si Woo Kim, Alex Cejka, Retief Goosen

8:40 AM – Chez Reavie, Steve Marino, Bud Cauley

8:50 AM – Brian Harman, John Senden, Ollie Schniederjans

9:00 AM – Jonas Blixt, Cameron Tringale, Spencer Levin

9:10 AM – J.J Spaun, Beef Johnston, Chris Wood

12:10 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair, Sung Kang

12:20 PM – John Huh, Lucas Glover, Grayson Murray

12:30 PM – Scott Brown, Freddie Jacobson, Kyle Reifers

12:40 PM – Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Stewart Cink

12:50 PM – Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Robert Streb

1:00 PM – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, J.B. Holmes

1:10 PM – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

1:20 PM – Charlie Beljan, Chris Stroud, Chad Collins

1:30 PM – Stuart Appleby, Bob Estes, Ty Van Aswegen

1:40 PM – Robert Garrigus, Jason Kokrak, C.T. Pan

1:50 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Andy Sullivan, Beau Hossler

2:00 PM – Mark Anderson, Peter Uihlein, Riley Arp

No. 10 Tee

7:20 AM – Scott Stallings, Carl Pettersson, Ryan Palmer

7:30 AM – Morgan Hoffmann, Martin Flores, John Peterson

7:40 AM – Michael Thompson, Shawn Stefani, Cameron Smith

7:50 AM – Davis Love III, Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

8:00 AM – Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley

8:10 AM – Jon Rahm, Daniel Berger, Phil Mickelson

8:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker, Jim Herman

8:30 AM – Bryce Molder, Kelly Kraft, Bernd Wiesberger

8:40 AM – Seung-Yul Noh, Jason Bohn, Derek Fathauer

8:50 AM – Ben Crane, Harris English, Blayne Barber

9:00 AM – Andrew Loupe, Brett Stegmaier, Mark Hubbard

9:10 AM – Sam Saunders, Bryson DeChambeau, Rich Berberian Jr.

12:10 PM – Lee Westwood, Chad Campbell, Andres Gonzales

12:20 PM – Jason Gore, Brendon de Jonge, Ricky Barnes

12:30 PM – Johnson Wagner, Bill Lunde, Whee Kim

12:40 PM – Tony Finau, J.J. Henry, Billy Horschel

12:50 PM – Smylie Kaufman, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald

1:00 PM – Steven Bowditch, Ben Martin, Ernie Els

1:10 PM – D.A. Points, Hudson Swafford, Troy Merritt

1:20 PM – Russell Henley, Kyle Stanley, Roberto Castro

1:30 PM – Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Michael Kim

1:40 PM – Angel Cabrera, Matt Jones, Kevin Chappell

1:50 PM – J.T. Poston, Richy Werenski, Ben Willman

2:00 PM – Tom Hoge, Rafael Campos, Wesley McClain

