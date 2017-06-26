News2 hours ago

Shell Houston Open course vandalized for third time

Last year we relayed the news that Golf Club of Houston, home of the Shell Houston Open, was the victim of tire doughnuts to its 14th green in May. It was the second time the club had been vandalized in 2016, as the 16th green had been defaced during the winter.

Sadly, the club was ravaged again this past weekend, as video tape briefly caught a pair on four-wheelers tearing up the property.

The course is asking the public for help in identifying those responsible.

And please, keep your Donald Trump cart jokes at the door.

