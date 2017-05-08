Sharmila Nicollet edges Blair O'Neal in fan vote for LPGA spot, India rejoices

Sharmila Nicollet topped Blair O'Neal in a Twitter vote to determine the final spot in the field at the upcoming ShopRite LPGA Classic. It turns out that hailing from a country with a population of more than 1.3 billion people comes in handy for popularity contests.
The tournament is scheduled for June 2-4 in Galloway, N.J. Here are the final results (Carly Booth and Susana Benavides came in third and fourth) of the vote, which ran from May 1 until May 8.
And here is a funny "victory" tweet from the Indian Olympic golf team:
Earlier in the week, Sharmila Nicollet posted a video message explaining how much this opportunity meant to her:
And here are some more photos of the 26-year-old Indian pro, who once played an exhibition match with Tiger Woods:
Now, she'll get to say she played in an LPGA event at least once. Go get 'em, Sharmila.