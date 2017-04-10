Must Reads
augusta-national-magnolia-lane.jpg

Their One Shining Moment

jordan-spieth-masters-2016-trophy-ceremony-dejected.jpg

Jordan Spieth is moving on

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2017 Masters Field, Odds

Tour Instruction2 hours ago

Sergio's Six Best Instruction Tips

By
Sergio-Garcia-Driving-Tips-Downswing.jpg

The 2017 Masters champion is, in the truest sense, a feel player. Sergio's never been one to speak technically about his swing, but we've managed to compile some tips from him over the years. Here are what we deem the six most valuable. Check them out and see if you can apply them to your game:

When you’re putting, don’t overthink it.

“I think everything you do before you hit a putt should be done quickly. When I read the break, I do it from behind the ball and sometimes from the lower side of the putt. But I don't like to look at it from the other side of the hole. That can put doubt in your mind about what the putt's going to do. Once I have the line, I walk in, set up and hit the putt without hesitation.”

Hit long putts to teach yourself feel.

“I like to practice long putting, from 30 to 60 feet. I think this is where you develop feel. And when you get good at these long putts, it makes the medium-range putts feel makeable.”

Related: Sergio Garcia: Get Hot On The Greens

Believe in your line -- Even if it might be wrong.

“Don't worry about having the read wrong. That's going to happen every once in a while. Believe you've picked the right line. Then, if you can put a confident stroke on the ball and start it on that line, it's going to have a great chance to drop.”

Powerful posture is key.

"I like to feel tall and relaxed at address. A lot of golfers hunch over the ball and really tense up, which restricts the whole motion. You want to be athletic, never rigid. "

Keep your takeaway short.

"My swing is more compact than it used to be -- you can see I'm not quite to parallel -- and that helps my control. There’s value to the old tip: ‘Keep your head down.’

“The ball is long gone, and I'm still basically in the same posture I was at impact. If you struggle to hit the ball solid, focus on staying down longer.”

Trending Now
The Loop

These PGA Tour pros who didn't like Sergio Garcia's Masters chances could look really silly on Sunday

The Loop

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia says he's still got the same ups he had when he was 19

The Loop

Oh, the things you'll see -- but mostly, hear -- in a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National

The Loop

REMINDER: 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia hit one of the worst shots ever just TWO weeks ago

Golf Instruction

Never Choose The Wrong Club On Those In-Between Yardages Again

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopOh, the things you'll see -- but mostly, hear -…
    The LoopThese PGA Tour pros who didn't like Sergio Garc…
    The LoopREMINDER: 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia hit o…